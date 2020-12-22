ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Banana Trail Mix

Hybrid
4.6(5)
Uplifted
Happy
Euphoric
CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 5 reviews

Banana Trail Mix is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Banana Trail Mix - if you've smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review

Banana Trail Mix effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects.

4 people reported 20 effects
Uplifted
75% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
75% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
75% of people report feeling euphoric
Giggly
50% of people report feeling giggly
Tingly
25% of people report feeling tingly
Anxiety
50% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
Bipolar disorder
25% of people say it helps with bipolar disorder
PTSD
25% of people say it helps with ptsd

Banana Trail Mix reviews5

