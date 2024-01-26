Banana Truffle reviews
Banana Truffle strain effects
Banana Truffle strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
s........n
January 26, 2024
Aroused
Happy
Sleepy
Loved this strain, it hits so well. Super smooth and rly easy to taste. I tried this strain from my local dispensary and immediately became a favorite. Great for pleasure alone or with someone else, and delivers a strong calming high that lasts for about 3 hours. Overall amazing strain highly recommend if you can find it
r........r
August 4, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Amazing flavors, mostly chocolate and banana. Very helpful with pain and anxiety for me. Thoroughly enjoyed