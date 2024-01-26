Banana Truffle is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Banana OG and Truffle. Banana Truffle is a rare and exotic strain that offers a smooth and creamy smoke, with hints of banana and chocolate. Banana Truffle is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Banana Truffle effects make them feel euphoric, relaxed, and aroused. Medical marijuana patients often choose Banana Truffle when dealing with symptoms associated with insomnia, pain, and stress. Bred by Northwest Cannabis Solutions, Banana Truffle features flavors like banana, butter, and coffee. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Banana Truffle typically ranges from $40-$60. Banana Truffle is a perfect strain for a cozy night in with your partner or a solo indulgence. Its sedating effects may help you drift off to a blissful sleep, while its sweet and decadent taste will satisfy your cravings. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Banana Truffle, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.’







