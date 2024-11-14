Banana Zkittlez reviews

Banana Zkittlez strain effects

Feelings

Energetic

Creative

Uplifted

Banana Zkittlez strain helps with

  • Fatigue
    14% of people say it helps with Fatigue
  • Anxiety
    14% of people say it helps with Anxiety

Banana Zkittlez reviews

3 days ago
Very good tropical smell with a hint of creamy banana. Was surprised when I first smelled it because I've never smelled banana in a strain. Great uplifting strain but gets stoney if you consume too much.
August 24, 2024
Kiefy 🥰
July 21, 2024
More of a head high with a relaxing body effect.
Today
9 out of 10 super good body feeling and head too much and youll be in bed
Today
Very tasty strain good for mid day night use. It uplifts with the sativa and couch locks your focus. Good amount of kief, dense tight flower, that smells like fresh Bana peels and sour apples and tree fruits. Perfect for a good movie or season show binge.
September 17, 2024
This has a balanced high with no overwhelming experience. perfectly balanced. long lasting effects. about 2 or 3 hours before I need to smoke again. taste great as well.
September 9, 2024
Smoked only one bowl so far and I can already feel myself lifting off the pavement. Good shit!!

