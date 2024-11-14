Banana Zkittlez reviews
F........7
3 days ago
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Very good tropical smell with a hint of creamy banana. Was surprised when I first smelled it because I've never smelled banana in a strain. Great uplifting strain but gets stoney if you consume too much.
s........h
August 24, 2024
Talkative
Tingly
Kiefy 🥰
m........9
July 21, 2024
Creative
Focused
More of a head high with a relaxing body effect.
b........3
Today
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
9 out of 10 super good body feeling and head too much and youll be in bed
e........0
Today
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Very tasty strain good for mid day night use. It uplifts with the sativa and couch locks your focus. Good amount of kief, dense tight flower, that smells like fresh Bana peels and sour apples and tree fruits. Perfect for a good movie or season show binge.
R........4
September 17, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
This has a balanced high with no overwhelming experience. perfectly balanced. long lasting effects. about 2 or 3 hours before I need to smoke again. taste great as well.
e........s
September 9, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
Smoked only one bowl so far and I can already feel myself lifting off the pavement. Good shit!!