stock photo similar to Banana Zkittlez
HybridTHC 20%CBD

Banana Zkittlez

  • STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS

  • Feelings:
  • Helps with:

  • Banana Zkittlez effects are mostly energizing.

    Banana Zkittlez potency is higher THC than average.

Banana Zkittlez is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Banana Punch and Zkittlez. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Banana Zkittlez is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Symbiotic Genetics, the average price of Banana Zkittlez typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Banana Zkittlez’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Banana Zkittlez, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Something not right? Suggest an edit

Buy strains with similar effects to Banana Zkittlez

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Banana Zkittlez strain effects

Reported by 7 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Energetic

Loading...

Creative

Loading...

Uplifted

Banana Zkittlez strain helps with

  • Fatigue
    14% of people say it helps with Fatigue
  • Anxiety
    14% of people say it helps with Anxiety
Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Banana Zkittlez products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Banana Zkittlez near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Banana Zkittlez strain reviews7

3 days ago
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Focused
Very good tropical smell with a hint of creamy banana. Was surprised when I first smelled it because I've never smelled banana in a strain. Great uplifting strain but gets stoney if you consume too much.
1 person found this helpful
August 24, 2024
Loading...Talkative
Loading...Tingly
Kiefy 🥰
July 21, 2024
Loading...Creative
Loading...Focused
More of a head high with a relaxing body effect.
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Banana Zkittlez strain genetics

Strain parent
Bpn
Banana Punch
parent
Banana Zkittlez
BZ
Banana Zkittlez