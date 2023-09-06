Banango
Banango is as succulent as it sounds. This hybrid autoflower strain combines the jubilant effects and fruit salad flavors of 91 Banana and MNGO MRRR. Bred by Bay Treee Farm in Virginia, Banango grows best in indoor environments. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Banango, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Banango strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
