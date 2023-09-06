Banango reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Banango.
Banango strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
m........c
September 6, 2023
Focused
Uplifted
fantastic flavor on this round more chem came through than anything with a earthy fruit chem terps. great for focus and fun