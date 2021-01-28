Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Weed Strains
  3. Bananium #2
  4. Bananium #2 Reviews

Bananium #2 reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Bananium #2.

Bananium #2 effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
5 people told us about effects:
Euphoric
60% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
60% of people report feeling creative
Uplifted
40% of people report feeling uplifted
Depression
60% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
60% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
60% of people say it helps with stress

Bananium #2 reported flavors

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
3 people told us about flavors:
Sweet
60% of people taste the flavor sweet
Tree fruit
60% of people taste the flavor tree fruit
Tropical
40% of people taste the flavor tropical

ReviewsNo Reviews

Sort by
Most Helpful
write a review

Buy Bananium #2 near you

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery.
  • Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...