Bananium #2

Euphoric
Creative
Uplifted
CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 5 reviews

Bananium #2 is a marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Bananium #2. If you’ve smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

Bananium #2 effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects.

5 people reported 47 effects
Euphoric
60% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
60% of people report feeling creative
Uplifted
40% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
40% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
40% of people report feeling happy
Depression
60% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
60% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
60% of people say it helps with stress
Inflammation
40% of people say it helps with inflammation
Insomnia
40% of people say it helps with insomnia

Bananium #2 reviews5

