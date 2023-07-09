Bangers and MAC reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Bangers and MAC.
r........3
July 9, 2023
Energetic
Relaxed
Bangers & Mac 1 by The Pharm (Hybrid) ———————————- • Let me first tell you the taste is awful! Lmao I cant even describe what it is that it tastes like. Never tasted anything like it before except a hint of spice. • I was just smoking Tropical Cherry by Grow Science 14g for $ 1 5 0, my dispensary had it on sale for $ 9 0 my budtendor suggested this so I bought these two. Dont buy it, between this & that flower. Trop Cherry even thought it tastes better you get high 2-3x per bowl - short highs VS this flower I been getting high 7-12x per bowl - im zoned out for hours! • I get high within 3 secs after taking a hit. • I get a TON of energy when high. I have ADD so depends if you want something thats stimulating or not for us ADHD/ADDers🤷🏽♀️. Like the zoomies non-stop energy/random bursts of energy but like hours lasting😂 • It wakes me right up and wide awake for hours. Like the other day 5hours went by and I thought maybe 10-30min went by. I was mind🤯blown! How?? • I forget everything🤦🏽♀️ like watching the new Bachelorette Season 20 and had to re watch like each section several times because I kept forgetting what I just watched. Then ill pause it get distracted by something else then forget I paused it then 1-3hrs go by..by the time I circle back around to the same tv episode I been trying to watch for like 6 hours now😂😂😂🤦🏽♀️🤦🏽♀️. I know I started watching this at 830pm and its now 1:42am..ughh like how?! • I have to be multi tasking (watching tv and play mexican train game app on my phone) or moving my feet/legs its a good stim feeling. • No Munchies but it makes me bored eat as its a stim. • Wayyyy too much funny energy like I could run a half marathon because of the energy. It takes away before you get tired and eventually fall asleep but once your out you sleep great! • it makes water taste REALLY good😂😂being able to drink a ton to get that gallon 👏🏽in👏🏽! • Body high..all the feels and tingles • doesnt help with pain. Pain Level Example: I had reconstructive ankle surgery + 2 anchors drilled to my tib & fib to hold my ankle stable 11/9/22. Found out 3 wks ago from the mri the 2 anchors drilled to my bone (tib & fib) are slowly rejecting out of my body + 2 torn ligaments + tarsal tunnel syndrome (cutting out the damage nerve & re tighten it up) my orthopedic said I dont have a choice I HAVE to get surgery. Takes 1-2 YEARS to fully recover👎🏽All of this just from hiking down a mountain. I cant move my foot at all its so still and some days I cant walk at all on it. I have it elevated now and its just throbbing in pain. • you can tell when your sobering up because you bounce back to normal like a fast crash feeling making you feel superrrr sleepy! Then it knocks you out shortly after that😴the heaviest sleeping med In the book! I had taken 33 prescription sleeping meds (as they were not strong enough to put me to sleep & keep me a sleep) my doctor would mix & match different drugs together. Nothing worked not even ambien. But this flower knocks me on my ass!! Cant even make it to my bed, I slept so much in this recliner😂due to smoking this flower. Its a good deep sleep to..talking 10-17hrs! • This one when your super high will stair off into space (if you have ADD/ADHD you will be starring into space for what feels like dayssss - but really 4-7hrs straight😳😳) I cant speak for the others🤐
T........e
August 23, 2023
Focused
Relaxed
Talkative
I bought a pre-roll from Wam and when you puff on it what it is like lemon wine citrusy last time I had it it was grown really good amazing Highwoods the how it is today ripped pre roll in half to see if it does the job and this is in wst phx az def an herbal taste smooth but feel it at the back of my throat. Def a 50 50 feel a body and mind high setting in good for anxiety and stress for a good def mellow and social. Hope this helped a bit
k........1
September 28, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Talkative
Uplifted
great buzzy feeling but no nausea or dizziness. A great 50/50 hybrid. Cozy body high but a great calming yet energetic effect. An easy going vibe where you just gotta dance a Lil, yk? Great for experienced users.
G........2
October 20, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Excellent strain for its medication when it says it does thank you
d........z
September 23, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Pain control is excellent! ……………. Focused Attention to Detail …… Strong testing 22% THC…….. Sour Diesel pungent Taste ……. Sativa 50:50 indica hybrid blend … ***** 5-stars
a........7
October 25, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
gassy strong scent , a must strain to try , a amazing hybrid , absolutely punched inside of a wood , hits hard thru a bong , overall fire bud
I........k
October 8, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
If you like the gassy taste with the lingering aroma, this strain is for you. It also helps with anxiety and is very relaxing. Although it’s a 50/50 hybrid, it feels like it’s indica dominant.
D........u
Today
Aroused
Euphoric
Very delicious taste you know it smells good when the taste is there I give this a solid four-star meaning I would buy it again. But I'm not going to come out here and give every weed that I smoke five stars. Got to be something special for five stars and this is awfully close. But it's a hybrid not an indica.