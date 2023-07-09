Bangers & Mac 1 by The Pharm (Hybrid) ———————————- • Let me first tell you the taste is awful! Lmao I cant even describe what it is that it tastes like. Never tasted anything like it before except a hint of spice. • I was just smoking Tropical Cherry by Grow Science 14g for $ 1 5 0, my dispensary had it on sale for $ 9 0 my budtendor suggested this so I bought these two. Dont buy it, between this & that flower. Trop Cherry even thought it tastes better you get high 2-3x per bowl - short highs VS this flower I been getting high 7-12x per bowl - im zoned out for hours! • I get high within 3 secs after taking a hit. • I get a TON of energy when high. I have ADD so depends if you want something thats stimulating or not for us ADHD/ADDers🤷🏽‍♀️. Like the zoomies non-stop energy/random bursts of energy but like hours lasting😂 • It wakes me right up and wide awake for hours. Like the other day 5hours went by and I thought maybe 10-30min went by. I was mind🤯blown! How?? • I forget everything🤦🏽‍♀️ like watching the new Bachelorette Season 20 and had to re watch like each section several times because I kept forgetting what I just watched. Then ill pause it get distracted by something else then forget I paused it then 1-3hrs go by..by the time I circle back around to the same tv episode I been trying to watch for like 6 hours now😂😂😂🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️. I know I started watching this at 830pm and its now 1:42am..ughh like how?! • I have to be multi tasking (watching tv and play mexican train game app on my phone) or moving my feet/legs its a good stim feeling. • No Munchies but it makes me bored eat as its a stim. • Wayyyy too much funny energy like I could run a half marathon because of the energy. It takes away before you get tired and eventually fall asleep but once your out you sleep great! • it makes water taste REALLY good😂😂being able to drink a ton to get that gallon 👏🏽in👏🏽! • Body high..all the feels and tingles • doesnt help with pain. Pain Level Example: I had reconstructive ankle surgery + 2 anchors drilled to my tib & fib to hold my ankle stable 11/9/22. Found out 3 wks ago from the mri the 2 anchors drilled to my bone (tib & fib) are slowly rejecting out of my body + 2 torn ligaments + tarsal tunnel syndrome (cutting out the damage nerve & re tighten it up) my orthopedic said I dont have a choice I HAVE to get surgery. Takes 1-2 YEARS to fully recover👎🏽All of this just from hiking down a mountain. I cant move my foot at all its so still and some days I cant walk at all on it. I have it elevated now and its just throbbing in pain. • you can tell when your sobering up because you bounce back to normal like a fast crash feeling making you feel superrrr sleepy! Then it knocks you out shortly after that😴the heaviest sleeping med In the book! I had taken 33 prescription sleeping meds (as they were not strong enough to put me to sleep & keep me a sleep) my doctor would mix & match different drugs together. Nothing worked not even ambien. But this flower knocks me on my ass!! Cant even make it to my bed, I slept so much in this recliner😂due to smoking this flower. Its a good deep sleep to..talking 10-17hrs! • This one when your super high will stair off into space (if you have ADD/ADHD you will be starring into space for what feels like dayssss - but really 4-7hrs straight😳😳) I cant speak for the others🤐