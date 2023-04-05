Bazookies reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Bazookies.
a........4
April 5, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
I can confirm the euphoria and giggles. Also experienced relaxation after the great 15-20 minutes I spent laughing. just great after a long day. Highly recommend.
e........n
September 24, 2023
Creative
Happy
Very clear-headed and happy strain! Dark green nugs with flecks of purple. Sweet berry followed by mossy earth notes. Warm and bright and relaxed, great for reading and snuggling pets.
K........h
March 3, 2024
Anxious
Dizzy
Dry eyes
Headache
-uncomfortably high -anxious -bleary eyed -stuck in head -ADHD overload
S........0
March 5, 2022
I felt creative and productive at first then mellowed into a calm focus. Smelled like grass and earthiness. Reminded me of tea.
I........2
June 10, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Great for just chillin. I got some Erykah Badu on the speaker and ice in the bong. ✌️
B........b
January 7, 2022
makes me feel euphoric, and relaxed, very much a indica dominant.
j........4
July 25, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
It’s makes you feel mellow out and chill and makes you feel creative lol pretty good strain 😌