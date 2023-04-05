stock photo similar to Bazookies
Bazookies
Bazookies is a balanced hybrid weed strain made by crossing Bubblegum with GSC. Dense, frosty kush buds are on display in dark shades of green. The effects of Bazookies are believed to be calming and giggly. Reviewers on Leafly say this weed strain makes them feel creative and euphoric. Bazookies is believed to be 13% THC. The dominant terpenes in Bazookies are caryophyllene and humulene, concocting a sugary, berry and sharp nose with hopsy notes on the inhale. Medical marijuana patients say they often buy Bazookies during episodes of PTSD and fatigue. The original breeder of Bazookies is Klone Colorado.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to BazookiesOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Bazookies strain effects
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Bazookies products near you
Similar to Bazookies near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Bazookies strain reviews7
Read all reviews
a........4
April 5, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
e........n
September 24, 2023
Creative
Happy
K........h
March 3, 2024
Anxious
Dizzy
Dry eyes
Headache