BC Roadkill is another strain that British Columbia is proud to call their own. This top-shelf strain is rumored to be one of the stinkiest out there (though not in the same way that roadkill is). Growers love this strain for its consistent above average yields and 8 week flowering time. The flowers will be large and purple-blue with red hairs, and they typically reek of skunk and citrus. Its musky aroma is due to its BC Roadkill Skunk parent, which was bred with Deep Chunk to create this hybrid. Consumers also flock to scoop up this Roadkill for its strong buzz that is relaxing and trancey without being a complete knockout. Sleep may come easily, but so may euphoria and happy conversation, making this a daytime choice for many treating anxiety and stress.

Avatar for cvmw
Member since 2013
very much a 'head-high' effect -it creeps up on you ,takes what seems like forever (well ok ...that could be the whole distortion of time thing ) and then suddenly you realize " wow! I am super high" .Works wonderfully well on migranes I had one this morning and a half hour after smoking realize it...
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyUplifted
Avatar for Processean93
Member since 2016
I like strains that have a strong psychedelic edge, with heavy audio and visual sensations, so this became a personal favourite for me. I didn't experience any creeping, it came on fast. Music and visual enhancement, best of any strain I've ever tried. A nice steady euphoria (if that makes sense), w...
ArousedCreativeEuphoricHappyUplifted
Avatar for jenifer44
Member since 2017
Don't let the name put you off. I do not like strains that cause anxiety or paranoia of any kind so I am very particular with the strains I like, especially hybrids. This is Fun!! A light, euphoric kind of floaty high. I could function comfortably and I felt so nice. I have some social anxiety ...
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Anonymous
Member since 2010
Beats all the higher-priced kush strains around here for me. Not as heavy body high but very strong mind high, has you chasing your train of thought... Can be pretty creative too, (if your short term memory can keep up) and can get you energetic (if you`re not lazy and unmotivated). Lots of laughter
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappyTalkative
Avatar for Spacer1337
Member since 2010
This strain is grown locally from someone I know, but the seeds come from British Columbia. The buds are beautiful with long red hairs and colored purplish-blue. It has a really strong scent hence the name BC Roadkill. When it is smoked the buzz is very euphoric and causes you to become very cre...
CreativeEuphoricFocused
Lineage

Deep Chunk
Skunk No. 1
BC Roadkill

