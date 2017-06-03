Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Don't let the name put you off. I do not like strains that cause anxiety or paranoia of any kind so I am very particular with the strains I like, especially hybrids. This is Fun!! A light, euphoric kind of floaty high. I could function comfortably and I felt so nice. I have some social anxiety ...
I like strains that have a strong psychedelic edge, with heavy audio and visual sensations, so this became a personal favourite for me. I didn't experience any creeping, it came on fast. Music and visual enhancement, best of any strain I've ever tried. A nice steady euphoria (if that makes sense), w...
This is hands down the stinkiest weed I ever smoked. Left my room smelling like a garbage can with rotting food in it haha. But, that smell meant an equally dank high. The buds were frosty af and had some slight blue-ish hues. Very cool strain.
A few years ago, I had the opportunity to experience an interlude with BC Roadkill. I called the next day, to order more, but, alas, it was gone, like the wind. A very popular strain in Seattle, when you can find it. I don't think it's being grown here yet, but such a fine strain will be coming to a...