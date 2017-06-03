ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
BC Roadkill reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain BC Roadkill.

31

Avatar for Tuttdaman420
Member since 2018
really great high. not lazy to do anything but get really creative which is awesome. highly(get it) recommended
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for jenifer44
Member since 2017
Don't let the name put you off. I do not like strains that cause anxiety or paranoia of any kind so I am very particular with the strains I like, especially hybrids. This is Fun!! A light, euphoric kind of floaty high. I could function comfortably and I felt so nice. I have some social anxiety ...
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Processean93
Member since 2016
I like strains that have a strong psychedelic edge, with heavy audio and visual sensations, so this became a personal favourite for me. I didn't experience any creeping, it came on fast. Music and visual enhancement, best of any strain I've ever tried. A nice steady euphoria (if that makes sense), w...
ArousedCreativeEuphoricHappyUplifted
Avatar for ReReOG
Member since 2016
soooo HAPPY Listening to music and jammin FEELING IT 4 REAL YAY!!😎🌿👍💚
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for nuneznewt
Member since 2015
its really good especially for the price.
HappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for memeoji1
Member since 2015
This is hands down the stinkiest weed I ever smoked. Left my room smelling like a garbage can with rotting food in it haha. But, that smell meant an equally dank high. The buds were frosty af and had some slight blue-ish hues. Very cool strain.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for AndrogynousPat
Member since 2015
A few years ago, I had the opportunity to experience an interlude with BC Roadkill. I called the next day, to order more, but, alas, it was gone, like the wind. A very popular strain in Seattle, when you can find it. I don't think it's being grown here yet, but such a fine strain will be coming to a...
