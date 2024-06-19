It says that the percentage of THC is lower than some. However, I do not believe that is the case. This is crossbred with one that is pink runts, and another runts and then it’s caused bread with something else. It’s actually a really good flavor of your mouth is salivating nonstop after smoking it. It’s really good in the morning. Does it make you to where you can’t function or drive a motor vehicle but it does give you creative thoughts and keep your mind off of pain if you have any.

