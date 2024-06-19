Bear Claw reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Bear Claw.
Bear Claw strain effects
Bear Claw strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Anorexia
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
c........4
June 19, 2024
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
This is a really nice strain I definitely recommend trying this!!
L........4
March 4, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Dry eyes
It says that the percentage of THC is lower than some. However, I do not believe that is the case. This is crossbred with one that is pink runts, and another runts and then it’s caused bread with something else. It’s actually a really good flavor of your mouth is salivating nonstop after smoking it. It’s really good in the morning. Does it make you to where you can’t function or drive a motor vehicle but it does give you creative thoughts and keep your mind off of pain if you have any.
l........r
February 10, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
Happy
Great high!