Beauty School Dropout reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Beauty School Dropout.
Beauty School Dropout strain effects
Beauty School Dropout strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Headaches
- 33% of people say it helps with Muscle spasms
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Beauty School Dropout reviews
r........y
Yesterday
Euphoric
Giggly
Relaxed
bought this strain one time and ever since I been looking for it again with no luck. it is the most euphoric high I ever had from weed to this day. if you get a chance to smoke this, DO IT.
7........x
July 31, 2024
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Smoking my second joint of this strain right now; I’m really enjoying the high that it is producing. It’s helping me tremendously with my appetite, which I have issues with some days, as a side effect of AuDHD, and besides that it’s a really even income feeling good for anxiety relaxation, but not too sleepy.
M........5
April 2, 2024
Energetic
Focused
Happy
Hungry
Amazing smoke