Beng Beng OG
Beng Beng OG
BBO
Hybrid
Creative
Uplifted
Talkative
Diesel
Earthy
Flowery
Beng Beng OG effects are mostly calming.
write a review
If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Beng Beng OG, before let us know! Leave a review.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Beng Beng OGOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Beng Beng OG strain effects
Beng Beng OG strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Beng Beng OG products near you
Similar to Beng Beng OG near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Beng Beng OG strain reviews(3)
Read all reviews
C........W
March 18, 2023
Creative
Focused
Talkative
Uplifted
Beng being OG is a solid Sativa to add to the library. Your body is physically sedated, yet your mind is alert and your eyes feel wide and ready for the day. I personally have tested this with the gym as a pre work out and found it to be a perfect sativa for being in public, whilst having the metal clarity to complete the tasks I have set out for myself. This strain is great for conversations and hanging out with friends. I write this review whilst watching the UFC, and I feel like I’m front row seats with bisping and Cormier, blasted into space with a clear view, would buy this sativa over and over.