Beng being OG is a solid Sativa to add to the library. Your body is physically sedated, yet your mind is alert and your eyes feel wide and ready for the day. I personally have tested this with the gym as a pre work out and found it to be a perfect sativa for being in public, whilst having the metal clarity to complete the tasks I have set out for myself. This strain is great for conversations and hanging out with friends. I write this review whilst watching the UFC, and I feel like I’m front row seats with bisping and Cormier, blasted into space with a clear view, would buy this sativa over and over.