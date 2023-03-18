Beng Beng OG reviews
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
C........W
March 18, 2023
Creative
Focused
Talkative
Beng being OG is a solid Sativa to add to the library. Your body is physically sedated, yet your mind is alert and your eyes feel wide and ready for the day. I personally have tested this with the gym as a pre work out and found it to be a perfect sativa for being in public, whilst having the metal clarity to complete the tasks I have set out for myself. This strain is great for conversations and hanging out with friends. I write this review whilst watching the UFC, and I feel like I’m front row seats with bisping and Cormier, blasted into space with a clear view, would buy this sativa over and over.