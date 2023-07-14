Picked up a Sunmed cart because it was on sale (sometimes think runts is over hyped). Let me tell you from a SEASONED smoker 10+ years. I only took two hits after work and it had me questioning the choices that led me there. I was hit with a head high the quickly hugged my body. This is definitely a nice full body high more on the chill side but you can still feel the sativa terps. If you don’t have a tolerance or don’t smoke 24/7 this strain might put you on your back but that’s what we’re looking for right? Good for relieving stress and pain as well as helping you get some sleep. The indica terps definitely help calm the body and mind after a days work. 10/10 recommend and would buy again (even if it’s not on sale)👀😂 it’s gass if you have the chance to try it I’d give it a hit or two‼️