Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Berry Runtz.
- 31% of people say it helps with Pain
- 25% of people say it helps with Stress
- 18% of people say it helps with Depression
Berry Runtz reviews
q........t
July 14, 2023
Focused
Giggly
Relaxed
Sleepy
Chilling off my ass currently would t recommend for work if you’re a light weight or middle um im really like chillin hard asl and currently feel the need to watch every marvel movie or probably some anime I like anime but I can’t really find a good one to watch and but yeah this strain is chillin
p........t
July 30, 2023
Giggly
Happy
Bought at a dispensary in NYS, tested around 75% THC which is low compared to what many carts are advertised at (especially BM). I'm a heavy consumer and two hits of this had me feeling it in a way i hadnt from a cart probably ever. The quality is unbelievable. Smooth, great flavor, heavy hit right to the dome. Headband effect. Mood uplifted. Shoutout NYS
K........0
October 9, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Man this cart... top notch. I love the taste, this cart is smt i could smoke at 7am or 9pm. its a any time of dayer. I really need to stop wake and baking. Me happy me smile me haha ready for the day!
h........n
December 25, 2023
Creative
Uplifted
this weed was fun, from the minute i hit it i felt good, like i wanted to giggle, then i wanted to eat some cherry flavored sweet tart ropes, then some popcorn, then i played with legos for two hours while the simpsons re-runs played in the background, it was a great afternoon...
p........t
October 2, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Relaxed
Very berry tasting. Love the way it relieves the pain in my lower back.
M........7
August 19, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Perfect strain for going about your day in a relaxed manner, not ideal for energizing or working out (unless you’re into that).
8........a
March 12, 2024
Euphoric
Hungry
Sleepy
Picked up a Sunmed cart because it was on sale (sometimes think runts is over hyped). Let me tell you from a SEASONED smoker 10+ years. I only took two hits after work and it had me questioning the choices that led me there. I was hit with a head high the quickly hugged my body. This is definitely a nice full body high more on the chill side but you can still feel the sativa terps. If you don’t have a tolerance or don’t smoke 24/7 this strain might put you on your back but that’s what we’re looking for right? Good for relieving stress and pain as well as helping you get some sleep. The indica terps definitely help calm the body and mind after a days work. 10/10 recommend and would buy again (even if it’s not on sale)👀😂 it’s gass if you have the chance to try it I’d give it a hit or two‼️
B........d
July 4, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
JUICE 3gram vape pen very blissful you fell in tuned with the world smooth inhale and exhale 5 start 100% recommend yum yum go get you some