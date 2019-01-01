ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Bianca Fire

Bred by the Gage Green Group, Bianca Fire is a cross of resin-drenched The White and the incredibly dense Joseph OG. Taking characteristics from its parents, this potent strain will help you relax after a long day at work. As for the terpene profile, people can expect a sweet fuel aroma and flavor that comes on thick and coats the inside of your mouth.

