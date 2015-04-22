ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.5 356 reviews

The White

aka Triangle

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Peppery
Herbal
Citrus

Calculated from 32 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 356 reviews

This mysterious strainoriginally called “Triangle” and supposedly from somewhere in Floridais aptly named. The White is covered with so many white trichomes that buds look like they were rolled in confectioner’s sugar. While it looks much like an OG in structure and certainly has the potency associated with the best OG Kush cuts, it has little of the smell or flavor found in those West Coast favorites. In fact, The White is actually known for a distinct lack of odor or flavor, leaving some to pass it over in favor of other more pungent varieties. The high is usually described as providing equal body and head sensations and is definitely very potent.

Effects

256 people reported 2200 effects
Relaxed 62%
Happy 56%
Euphoric 56%
Uplifted 39%
Sleepy 33%
Stress 38%
Pain 35%
Anxiety 33%
Insomnia 30%
Depression 25%
Dry mouth 27%
Dry eyes 14%
Dizzy 12%
Anxious 5%
Paranoid 5%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

356

Avatar for jalaloby
Member since 2014
this shit made me forget my password.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for akafaze
Member since 2012
One of the best strains you can find, an extremely potent indica. Unbelievably frosty sticky nugs, there are layers of trichomes after trichomes. The smell is a slight sour pine, nothing like trainwreck or jack herer and not very strong. There is a very strong taste to it, a taste that may cause beg...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HungrySleepy
Avatar for Aresem
Member since 2015
This is an interesting one for sure. It was recommended to me at The Jazz Club looking for a strain to help with headaches and insomnia. It was their nicest looking strain so I couldn't resist, and it doesn't disappoint. What strikes me the most about The White is my absolute state of calm. With mos...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Adis777
Member since 2013
I love it. It has narcotic like effects. Definitely feels like an indica. Wonderful for. De-stressing at the end of the day. ReAl Housewives is even more hilarious after a bowl of the White⚡️
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for i_miss_u_cupcake
Member since 2014
It's like having a picnic in the summer. You lay out on the blanket, just relaxing with your significant other. The sun beats down on your face and body providing a warm, tingly feeling. You now also have to squint for like the entire time, but hey, at least it's such a beautiful day out. You grab y...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedHappyHungryRelaxedTingly
Similar strains

Photos

Found in

Lineage

Strain
The White
First strain child
White Slipper
child
Second strain child
White Moonshine
child

Products with The White

