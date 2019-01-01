Big Bomb is a high-yielding strain from Bomb Seeds with tons of flavor and potency. Crossing a Big Bud mother with Bomb #1, this strain produces dense, skunky buds with long-lasting effects.
Big Bomb
No reviews yet.write a review
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Big Bomb is a high-yielding strain from Bomb Seeds with tons of flavor and potency. Crossing a Big Bud mother with Bomb #1, this strain produces dense, skunky buds with long-lasting effects.