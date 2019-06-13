ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Big Bomb
  4. Reviews

Big Bomb reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Big Bomb.

Reviews

1

Avatar for Kkendrick
Member since 2019
The strain is excellent. although the genetics or the over nutrients of the giant map buds and hairs that grow on it our little unusual. I think if more love was put into the genetics the bugs wouldn't be over grown massively
Read full review
Reported
feelings
write a review