Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Big Bomb.
Reviews
1
Kkendrick
Member since 2019
The strain is excellent. although the genetics or the over nutrients of the giant map buds and hairs that grow on it our little unusual. I think if more love was put into the genetics the bugs wouldn't be over grown massively