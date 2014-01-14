ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
195 people reported 1514 effects
Happy 63%
Euphoric 53%
Relaxed 52%
Uplifted 50%
Creative 33%
Stress 42%
Anxiety 33%
Pain 28%
Depression 26%
Insomnia 17%
Dry mouth 41%
Dry eyes 23%
Dizzy 10%
Paranoid 6%
Headache 3%

Avatar for Spliff.legend
Member since 2019
This strain is absolutely my favorite one to smoke. It helps a lot with my depression and overall helps me relax. Great strain to smoke during the day.
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricGiggly
Avatar for HazeOG
Member since 2019
After a long period of smoking haze only, this strain shot me right into the sky. Got less high of the haze lately so I decided to light up an indica and a good thing that was. Been on higher levels for quite a period of time after smoking half a gram. Taste is really nice and the effect comes up sl...
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for MinoGoogle
Member since 2018
This strain is the best,, the smell, the tasty and the "hit-the-head" are a reality. i love it
EuphoricHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for DrPerkele
Member since 2018
This was one of the better strains we found on one trip to Amsterdam. It had a good buzz and a mellow follow-up, and for regular users this still gives a kick.
FocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Toolip
Member since 2018
Perfect when droppin the airplane in Amsterdam to recover from the flight &amp; searching for food. Definetly one of my favourites in low budget category.
CreativeEnergeticHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for 4rigg
Member since 2018
Sweet, Peppery and earthy flavours. A relaxing strain that slows the mind yet causes internal thoughts to expand and accelerate - definitely pleasant to use whilst listening to music or being creative - however I wouldn't recommend consuming if you want to go out, that being said I enjoyed dancing a...
CreativeHappyRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for Portion22
Member since 2018
Friend picked up a lb of this and we’ve been smoking it for the past 3 weeks. Great strain with a very relaxed high
Avatar for PalmTrees_
Member since 2016
Really nice smoke, very dense buds and cheesy smell. Immediately felt relaxed and my nausea completely faded with one hit. The indica and sativa compliment each other making it a good strain for all day use.
CreativeFocusedHappyRelaxed