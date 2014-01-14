We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
After a long period of smoking haze only, this strain shot me right into the sky. Got less high of the haze lately so I decided to light up an indica and a good thing that was. Been on higher levels for quite a period of time after smoking half a gram. Taste is really nice and the effect comes up sl...
Sweet, Peppery and earthy flavours. A relaxing strain that slows the mind yet causes internal thoughts to expand and accelerate - definitely pleasant to use whilst listening to music or being creative - however I wouldn't recommend consuming if you want to go out, that being said I enjoyed dancing a...
Really nice smoke, very dense buds and cheesy smell. Immediately felt relaxed and my nausea completely faded with one hit.
The indica and sativa compliment each other making it a good strain for all day use.