Hybrid

4.1 271 reviews

Big Buddha Cheese

Big Buddha Cheese

Cheese (also called UK Cheese or Exodus Cheese) is a famous clone-only strain that originated in England around 1989, reportedly from a pack of Sensi Seeds’ Skunk #1. An extremely potent and high-yielding plant with a pungent cheese-like odor, it was passed around the underground to various growers and breeders over the years until it became one of the most popular and ubiquitous strains in the UK. Sometime around 2004, the breeder known as “Big Buddha” took this clone and crossed it with a carefully selected Afghani indica to create a seed version of Cheese. Big Buddha Cheese won the High Times 2006 Cannabis Cup in the indica category and went on to become probably the most popular and widely available Cheese hybrid produced in seed form. It is known for its sweet, tropical fruit meets skunky-cheese smell and large yields of high potency flowers.  

Effects

195 people reported 1514 effects
Happy 63%
Euphoric 53%
Relaxed 52%
Uplifted 50%
Creative 33%
Stress 42%
Anxiety 33%
Pain 28%
Depression 26%
Insomnia 17%
Dry mouth 41%
Dry eyes 23%
Dizzy 10%
Paranoid 6%
Headache 3%

Reviews

271

Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
UK Cheese
parent
Second strain parent
Afghani
parent
Strain
Big Buddha Cheese
First strain child
California Orange Cheese
child
Second strain child
Black Cheese
child

Products with Big Buddha Cheese

Good reads

Buds of the Future: An American’s Peek into Amsterdam’s Coffeeshop Culture (Part 2)
