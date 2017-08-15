Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Excellent lift, no couch effect here! First time trying the hybrid and is a new fave. Has a slight cerebral effect but definitely a body high, nice and relaxing. I had nausea pretty bad all day. After a couple hits it was gone. It has been feeling like I can get shit done.
I have had big Kush in a younger fresher specimens and a month later I purchased a batch that had more chance to grow more Cbd and was more mature and dense. The more Immature example had more of an antidepressant effect and more lemon flavor, it was really a happy high, more happy than most strain...
Big Kush is 50/50 Hybrid that leaves you feeling uplifted and happy. Its a great strain if you suffer from PTSD, Depression, and stress. I can see pixles in the air. Its visually alteering more then a lot of other strains. I know everyone is different but I felt very relaxed and slightly couch locke...
First time trying this strain. So since I saw it had properties to combat nausea I just couldn't resist. Got it in a sugar wax form. I was on the verge of dry heaving before I heated up that nail and within seconds of inhaling a fat rip the nausea vanished! A gentle cerebral tingling, a blanket feel...