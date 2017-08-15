ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Big Kush
  4. Reviews

Big Kush reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Big Kush.

Reviews

11

Avatar for John13205
Member since 2015
Taste is great. Gets body and head simultaneously in the right place!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoric
Avatar for seeant0000
Member since 2017
Well I bought this STUFF today... tobe honest it giving me a headache, not my fav
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for mytyme84
Member since 2017
Excellent lift, no couch effect here! First time trying the hybrid and is a new fave. Has a slight cerebral effect but definitely a body high, nice and relaxing. I had nausea pretty bad all day. After a couple hits it was gone. It has been feeling like I can get shit done.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Schnautown
Member since 2017
I have had big Kush in a younger fresher specimens and a month later I purchased a batch that had more chance to grow more Cbd and was more mature and dense. The more Immature example had more of an antidepressant effect and more lemon flavor, it was really a happy high, more happy than most strain...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
write a review

Photos

User uploaded image of Big Kush
Avatar for CandieGirl5969
Member since 2015
I absolutely love this strain!! I have multiple sclerosis and it really really helps with my symptoms! it gives you a nice body high of relaxation and it does what it says it's supposed to!!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for CandieGirl5969
Member since 2015
I have multiple sclerosis in this flower is absolutely awesome.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for NatashaDolby
Member since 2015
Big Kush is 50/50 Hybrid that leaves you feeling uplifted and happy. Its a great strain if you suffer from PTSD, Depression, and stress. I can see pixles in the air. Its visually alteering more then a lot of other strains. I know everyone is different but I felt very relaxed and slightly couch locke...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for StonedDevilDoc
Member since 2016
First time trying this strain. So since I saw it had properties to combat nausea I just couldn't resist. Got it in a sugar wax form. I was on the verge of dry heaving before I heated up that nail and within seconds of inhaling a fat rip the nausea vanished! A gentle cerebral tingling, a blanket feel...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepyTingly