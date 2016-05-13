Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
I don't understand why this was listed with the "Korean" on the end. The parents of this plant are an easy cross available through one or more seed companies. Any who! This strain is a solid daytime smoke. Good over all body buzz, still a little heady. Unfortunately, this strain has a poor tolerance...