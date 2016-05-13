ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Big Skunk Korean
  4. Reviews

Big Skunk Korean reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Big Skunk Korean.

Reviews

3

Avatar for SinnerD
Member since 2013
I don't understand why this was listed with the "Korean" on the end. The parents of this plant are an easy cross available through one or more seed companies. Any who! This strain is a solid daytime smoke. Good over all body buzz, still a little heady. Unfortunately, this strain has a poor tolerance...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticHungryTalkativeUplifted
write a review

Photos

User uploaded image of Big Skunk Korean