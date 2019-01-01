Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Afghan, Hawaiian Sativa, and Nepalese Hash all come together to create the Strain Hunters’ Big Tooth, a spicy strain with woody and herbal undertones. The heavy high may come on quick then morph into a mind-altering giggly high. Big Tooth is great for an afternoon of exploration and laughter.