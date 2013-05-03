stock photo similar to Afghan Kush
IndicaTHC 15%CBG 1%
Afghan Kush
aka Afghani Kush
Afghan Kush's roots trace back to the Hindu Kush mountain range near the Afghanistan-Pakistan border. It has been perfected over centuries, making it the ultimate source for hash such as charas and the sticky black Afghani hash. White Label Seed Company, a Sensi Seeds partner from the Netherlands, made its seeds available for everyone to grow. The buds of Afghan Kush develop into massive, blunt-topped nuggets full of resin and coming in big yields. Revered for its heavy resin content and powerfully sedating effects, Afghan Kush is a top choice for anyone looking to relax after a long day.
Afghan Kush strain effects
Afghan Kush strain reviews1,260
a........o
May 3, 2013
Euphoric
Sleepy
Dry eyes
Dry mouth
C........a
September 30, 2016
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
B........4
January 6, 2013
Hungry
Sleepy
Dry eyes
Dry mouth
Afghan Kush strain genetics
Afghan Kush grow information
Type
indica
sativa
hybrid
Difficulty
easy
moderate
difficult
Height
short
average
tall
Yield
low
medium
high
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12