IndicaTHC 15%CBG 1%

Afghan Kush

aka Afghani Kush

Afghan Kush's roots trace back to the Hindu Kush mountain range near the Afghanistan-Pakistan border. It has been perfected over centuries, making it the ultimate source for hash such as charas and the sticky black Afghani hash. White Label Seed Company, a Sensi Seeds partner from the Netherlands, made its seeds available for everyone to grow. The buds of Afghan Kush develop into massive, blunt-topped nuggets full of resin and coming in big yields. Revered for its heavy resin content and powerfully sedating effects, Afghan Kush is a top choice for anyone looking to relax after a long day.

Afghan Kush strain effects

Feelings

Sleepy

Hungry

Relaxed

Afghan Kush strain helps with

  • Stress
    37% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Anxiety
    31% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Pain
    31% of people say it helps with Pain
Afghan Kush strain reviews

May 3, 2013
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Sleepy
Loading...Dry eyes
Loading...Dry mouth
Great Stain! Be warned: you will get munchies and become stupidly lazy. Smoked a bowl with a couple of friends,.. ended up going through 4 XL pizzas, content with relaxing on couch and watching stupid random movies and enjoying them. (Kentucky Fried chicken). Its really easy to pass out after smoking this strain. Knocked us all out, woke up hungry as hell. Do not recommend smoking in the morning or afternoon, reserve for night time fun
278 people found this helpful
September 30, 2016
Loading...Creative
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
Loading...Relaxed
Exceptionally Strong. Looking for a clean indica that can make you numb, no pain just relaxation. I find that it's harder and harder these days to find a pure Indica, without some hybridized effects. Just totally hits my body at first I don't notice it at all. Then all of sudden I noticed I am relaxed, if you want that 60's vibe of all peace and no war this is a pure representation of that moment frozen in time. Afghan is great for totally numbing your body so you don't feel any pain you might be having. Here's My highlights of this strain. The Smell: Pop the top off, High Notes of Earth, Pine Aroma's, and a Pungent rain like smell like a forest :3, pinching the bud it doesn't move on the inside it's heavily citrus undertones. The Bud Structure: Massive long Jalapéno poppers, Some look like a nose or a spaceship :D. Tough Dank Resin on every leaf these heavy dark green like a mud green, fox tail each calyx that swirls in a more compact maze leafy structure. A satisfying snap like walking around in a quiet horror movie scene and someone steps on a cliché tree branch this indicates it's a nice dank bud :3. The Vape: Seeing the bag slowly rise like a hungry ghost, very thick, all I see is a blue colored bag from the Blue LED Lights from the vape machine lol! The Taste: Earthy, Woody, Not as pungent as a thought, very peppery. It rises slowly into the air, classic vapor trails exit through my nose. The Effect: I am starting to notice the lights are getting a little brighter aka more intense if it had a dimming switch with another level of bright, like an amp that goes to 11 instead of 10. A streaming of lights extend in straight lines, as if a glitch in a game stretches a characters arms to far that extrudedness mimics those lights stretching in long straight patterns on every light. Touching the Keys on my keyboard don't feel the same, as if I had never touched this keyboard before the buttons feel new to me, or I can feel more of it. The more I intake the harder the effects come to be. I recommend this for ADHD, ADT, Mood disorders, Pain any type of it forget about it. Pms, cramps of any kind and here's a biggie aka a big one it helps with eating! I also recommend this to an everyday smoker its good for all groups whether you're a beginner picking what a pure indica or a body relaxer you need I highly recommend Afghan Kush, it is an abundant strain that will hit the spot. For veterans it's a conversational type of Medicine.
214 people found this helpful
January 6, 2013
Loading...Hungry
Loading...Sleepy
Loading...Dry eyes
Loading...Dry mouth
Solid 8, started smoking and instantly felt tingley.kept smoking got major munchies,ate dominos.loaded another bowl sat on the couch was way to stoned to find the remote or get up and put in a movie.sat there smoking and laughing passed out with the pipe in my hand.woke up 9 hours later still in a sitting position with the pipe still in my hand.great for insomnia.not for first timers.
110 people found this helpful
Strain spotlight

Afghan Kush strain genetics

Afghan Kush grow information

Type
indica
sativa
hybrid
Difficulty
easy
moderate
difficult
Height
short
average
tall
Yield
low
medium
high
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

