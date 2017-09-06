Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Exceptional strand with good body relaxation without putting you into the couch. I feel like this strand is more of a hybrid leaning strand. I have found this available at most Livwell locations in recreational and medical in Denver.
Very good head and body high, I find that if you smoke it in the morning your more energized but at night it will put you to sleep, leaf/trim/shake picks up on flavored bong water very well. An overall potent strain that packs one hell of a munchies trip so lock your fridge up.