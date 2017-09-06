ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for Eezeebuds
Member since 2018
Nice strain for an all around head and body high. would recommend for anxiety
Avatar for JakStrains
Member since 2016
I'm feeling really lifted. This is what my friends and I smoked for 4/20 and it was great.
Avatar for lrybolt
Member since 2016
Exceptional strand with good body relaxation without putting you into the couch. I feel like this strand is more of a hybrid leaning strand. I have found this available at most Livwell locations in recreational and medical in Denver.
Avatar for moarkush
Member since 2016
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for FreakyLeafy2016
Member since 2016
Very good head and body high, I find that if you smoke it in the morning your more energized but at night it will put you to sleep, leaf/trim/shake picks up on flavored bong water very well. An overall potent strain that packs one hell of a munchies trip so lock your fridge up.
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy