Hybrid

A sativa-dominant hybrid rarely found nowadays, Biker Le’Blanc is a dense and resinous strain that combines Raskal’s The White with Hell’s OG (Biker Kush cut). Leading with a skunky, earthy aroma typical of OG varieties, Biker Le’Blanc offers heavily relaxing effects that weigh the body down without causing too much cloudiness in the head. Its THC content is known to stretch to 23%, so proceed with caution if you’re sensitive to cannabis’ psychoactive effects.

Avatar for FreakyLeafy2016
Member since 2016
Very good head and body high, I find that if you smoke it in the morning your more energized but at night it will put you to sleep, leaf/trim/shake picks up on flavored bong water very well. An overall potent strain that packs one hell of a munchies trip so lock your fridge up.
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for moarkush
Member since 2016
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricRelaxedUplifted
Lineage

Hell's OG
The White
Biker Le’Blanc

