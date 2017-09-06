A sativa-dominant hybrid rarely found nowadays, Biker Le’Blanc is a dense and resinous strain that combines Raskal’s The White with Hell’s OG (Biker Kush cut). Leading with a skunky, earthy aroma typical of OG varieties, Biker Le’Blanc offers heavily relaxing effects that weigh the body down without causing too much cloudiness in the head. Its THC content is known to stretch to 23%, so proceed with caution if you’re sensitive to cannabis’ psychoactive effects.
Biker Le’Blanc
