Birthday Runtz reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Birthday Runtz.
Birthday Runtz strain effects
Birthday Runtz strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Cramps
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Fatigue
2........b
November 22, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
This strain is strong. Very delicious. The smell of runtz almost like Candy, very relaxing and euphoric
P........7
April 23, 2024
Creative
Focused
Giggly
Good smell beautiful colors
s........2
Today
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Talkative
This Strain is really great for kicking back and relaxing. It’s great in taste and smell. I have back problems and frequent migraines, while smoking this strain, I feel no pain whatsoever. Overall delicious bud!