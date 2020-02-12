ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Biscotti reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Biscotti.

Reviews

13

Avatar for Baked_Sushi
Member since 2020
It tastes like sugar and brings on a tingly spine high.
Avatar for juhlane
Member since 2020
Makes me feel weightless. Helps with pain. Makes me feel smiley.
Avatar for Richard_Dank-Wank
Member since 2019
taste great, and it smacks😳 like a heavy set auntie, meaning you'll be happy🥴, hungry🧟‍♂️, sleepy🥱!
Relaxed
Avatar for 10102440
Member since 2020
The pheno I sampled is definitely more indica dominant. Efffect starts from the head down to the body and has some really nice muscle unwind and relax. Spicey, earthy diesel taste and has that citrus mineral smell. This one makes you hungry but not dry mouth and is a really well balanced body buzz w...
Avatar for Raider64
Member since 2020
Tasty treat with a scrumptious buzz
Avatar for locaesposa
Member since 2015
fruity but not overwhelming
Avatar for Ashb454
Member since 2020
Great for rookies if vaped..
HappyRelaxedUplifted