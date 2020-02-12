We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
The pheno I sampled is definitely more indica dominant. Efffect starts from the head down to the body and has some really nice muscle unwind and relax. Spicey, earthy diesel taste and has that citrus mineral smell. This one makes you hungry but not dry mouth and is a really well balanced body buzz w...