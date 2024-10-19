I woke up around 8 feeling sad and didn't have anything to do until 2:30. So I thought, I'll smoke a bowl and go back to sleep. I smoked a very sticky nug of this bud and to my surprise I actually went downstairs, fed my sourdough starter, made coffee, put my contacts in, and started reading the latest newsletter from city transit authority. I'm not sure what happened but it's 9:15 and the day is off to a good start