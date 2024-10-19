Black Amber reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Black Amber.
Black Amber strain effects
Black Amber reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
g........n
October 19, 2024
Creative
Hungry
I woke up around 8 feeling sad and didn't have anything to do until 2:30. So I thought, I'll smoke a bowl and go back to sleep. I smoked a very sticky nug of this bud and to my surprise I actually went downstairs, fed my sourdough starter, made coffee, put my contacts in, and started reading the latest newsletter from city transit authority. I'm not sure what happened but it's 9:15 and the day is off to a good start
d........t
October 16, 2024
Focused
Hungry
Relaxed
Nice tight nugs, makes some nice keef. Very pungent, you can smell it through most bags. It will definitely make you fall asleep, so be careful when you smoke it.