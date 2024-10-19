Black Amber reviews

Black Amber strain effects

Black Amber strain helps with

  • Anorexia
    100% of people say it helps with Anorexia
  • Depression
    50% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Insomnia
    50% of people say it helps with Insomnia

October 19, 2024
I woke up around 8 feeling sad and didn't have anything to do until 2:30. So I thought, I'll smoke a bowl and go back to sleep. I smoked a very sticky nug of this bud and to my surprise I actually went downstairs, fed my sourdough starter, made coffee, put my contacts in, and started reading the latest newsletter from city transit authority. I'm not sure what happened but it's 9:15 and the day is off to a good start
2 people found this helpful
October 16, 2024
Nice tight nugs, makes some nice keef. Very pungent, you can smell it through most bags. It will definitely make you fall asleep, so be careful when you smoke it.
2 people found this helpful

