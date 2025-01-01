Black Chariot is a 2020 release from Apollo Legacy, crafted as an indoor-optimized hybrid known for its vibrant candy-sweet aroma and impressive production potential. This cultivar bursts with the scent of sweet candied cherries and pixie-stick candy, offering a bright, sugary terp profile that makes it immediately stand out in any grow room or jar. Designed for cultivators with intermediate skill, Black Chariot grows extremely well in controlled indoor environments, producing excellent flower yields and exceptionally strong resin output — with hash returns reaching up to 4.80%, depending on grower technique. With a 10-week flowering time, this strain rewards patience with dense, aromatic, and terpene-rich buds that showcase Apollo Legacy’s signature breeding style. If you've had the opportunity to experience Black Chariot through smoking, dabbing, growing, or consumption, share your insights by leaving a strain review.