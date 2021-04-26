stock photo similar to Black Cherry Punch
HybridTHC 20%CBD 0%

Black Cherry Punch

Black Cherry Punch is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Purple Punch with Black Cherry Pie. This strain produces calming effects that are mentally relaxing, but make you feel physically tingly. Black Cherry Punch is not recommended for consumers with a low THC tolerance, as the potency of this strain generally hovers around 20%. Descending from a dessert strain, you can expect a loud flavor profile full of sweet cherry flavors and floral undertones. Medical marijuana patients choose Black Cherry Punch to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic stress, chronic pain, insomnia and depression. If you've smoked, dabbed or consumed Black Cherry Punch, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Buy strains with similar effects to Black Cherry Punch

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Black Cherry Punch strain effects

Reported by 103 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Tingly

Loading...

Relaxed

Loading...

Sleepy

Black Cherry Punch strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    41% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    27% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Stress
    26% of people say it helps with Stress
Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Black Cherry Punch products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Black Cherry Punch near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Black Cherry Punch strain reviews103

April 26, 2021
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Creative
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
You could be picking up dogshit, and on this stuff, you’d be having the time of your life. Every inch of my body is burning relaxed and I feel like a huge Sour Patch Kid. The remnants of 3 meals and two bags of chips I just plowed through are scattered across my table. My date who also got sloshed and the time of her life is snoring up a storm and passed out. I’m still laying here in awe and I have to go to work in 3 hours. This is the strongest & best high I’ve ever had. 🤯
88 people found this helpful
March 23, 2021
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Talkative
Absolutely in love. Sooo smooth and tasty, im a veteran smoker and only smoked part of a blunt and was set. Extremely tingly and euphoric with no paranoia or anxiety at all, helped a lot with muscle cramps/spasms associated with digestive issues. Smoked a little bit before bed after a long flight and had a great sleep in a hotel which is rare
37 people found this helpful
April 16, 2021
Loading...Creative
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Sleepy
Very potent and great! But as an experienced smoker, she can make ya green out quick
17 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Black Cherry Punch strain genetics

Black Cherry Punch grow information

Growers say this strain produces buds that are tall and skinny with light orange hairs that contrast with light green shades.