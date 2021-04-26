Black Cherry Punch
Black Cherry Punch is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Purple Punch with Black Cherry Pie. This strain produces calming effects that are mentally relaxing, but make you feel physically tingly. Black Cherry Punch is not recommended for consumers with a low THC tolerance, as the potency of this strain generally hovers around 20%. Descending from a dessert strain, you can expect a loud flavor profile full of sweet cherry flavors and floral undertones. Medical marijuana patients choose Black Cherry Punch to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic stress, chronic pain, insomnia and depression. If you've smoked, dabbed or consumed Black Cherry Punch, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Black Cherry PunchOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Black Cherry Punch strain effects
Black Cherry Punch strain flavors
Black Cherry Punch strain helps with
- 41% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 27% of people say it helps with Depression
- 26% of people say it helps with Stress
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Black Cherry Punch products near you
Similar to Black Cherry Punch near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Black Cherry Punch strain reviews103
Strain spotlight
Black Cherry Punch strain genetics
Black Cherry Punch grow information
Growers say this strain produces buds that are tall and skinny with light orange hairs that contrast with light green shades.