You could be picking up dogshit, and on this stuff, you’d be having the time of your life. Every inch of my body is burning relaxed and I feel like a huge Sour Patch Kid. The remnants of 3 meals and two bags of chips I just plowed through are scattered across my table. My date who also got sloshed and the time of her life is snoring up a storm and passed out. I’m still laying here in awe and I have to go to work in 3 hours. This is the strongest & best high I’ve ever had. 🤯