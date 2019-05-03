ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for stevenrayberry1964
Member since 2018
Berry fruity and yet flowery too with a hint of lavender too. some really turpine rich weed that's for sure.
HappyRelaxed
Avatar for pkem401
Member since 2017
Picked up this BLK Raspberry #3 from NorthEast Alternatives (Fall River, Massachusetts) yesterday. Was looking for a good day-time flower and my budtender recommendation was this BLK Raspberry #3 and also Member Berries. Looks very good and appealing, aromas is very fruity and citrusy with a hint o...
Avatar for GassedAll2019
Member since 2019
Gas
FocusedGigglyHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for Dr_Dro
Member since 2019
This was an interesting strain. Happy and relaxing without bulldozing you with euphoria like a lot of strains do. It also walks a nice line between being cerebral and focused. Amps up your creativity without leaving you adrift in your thoughts and unable to concentrate. The perfect strain to relax a...
CreativeFocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Drewski64
Member since 2019
Great for hanging and watching a funny movie
GigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for 2Joints2Serious
Member since 2019
I wrote this review months ago, before the strain was "Leafly Official", so it never made it onto the actual page, so I'll just expand upon it now. Smells exactly like fresh-picked blackberries. Lots of earthiness. Very very floral, like roses and berries. There is a heavier cherry smell to it afte...
FocusedRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Sugarbush811
Member since 2018
This strain did little for me. I sorta felt spaced out but not relaxing at all. I love Goji OG though so I definitely am not a fan of one of black raspberry’s ingredients: Wookie. Never tried Wookie on it’s own though. Also I hated GSC in a cart but just smoked Wedding Cake and even though it has...
Focused