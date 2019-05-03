Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Picked up this BLK Raspberry #3 from NorthEast Alternatives (Fall River, Massachusetts) yesterday.
Was looking for a good day-time flower and my budtender recommendation was this BLK Raspberry #3 and also Member Berries. Looks very good and appealing, aromas is very fruity and citrusy with a hint o...
This was an interesting strain. Happy and relaxing without bulldozing you with euphoria like a lot of strains do. It also walks a nice line between being cerebral and focused. Amps up your creativity without leaving you adrift in your thoughts and unable to concentrate. The perfect strain to relax a...
I wrote this review months ago, before the strain was "Leafly Official", so it never made it onto the actual page, so I'll just expand upon it now.
Smells exactly like fresh-picked blackberries. Lots of earthiness. Very very floral, like roses and berries. There is a heavier cherry smell to it afte...
This strain did little for me. I sorta felt spaced out but not relaxing at all. I love Goji OG though so I definitely am not a fan of one of black raspberry’s ingredients: Wookie.
Never tried Wookie on it’s own though. Also I hated GSC in a cart but just smoked Wedding Cake and even though it has...