Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Weed Strains
  3. Hybrid
  4. Black Skunk

Black Skunk

aka Black Skunk Kush

Average price per gram of flower shop near you
$0.00
HybridTHC 20%CBG 1%
Dominant Terpene: Myrcene
Be the first to review!
No effects reported

Black Skunk is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Black Skunk - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

write a review

Buy Black Skunk near you

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery.
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...

Similar to Black Skunk

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...

out of stock

out of stock

out of stock

out of stock

out of stock

IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Black Skunk reviewsNo Reviews

write a review

Strain spotlight