Hybrid

Black Widow

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 313 reviews

Black Widow

Originally created by legendary breeder Shantibaba when he was co-owner of Green House Seeds, Black Widow was then known as White Widow. When Shantibaba left GHS and found Mr. Nice Seeds, he took the original Brazilian sativa mother and South Indian indica-dominant hybrid father with him to recreate his world renowned White Widow seeds. Because GHS and others were selling seeds with the name White Widow, he changed the name to Black Widow to create a distinction between them. Black Widow is now considered by many to be the only “true” White Widow available in seed form, as Mr. Nice is the lone seed breeder to possess the original parental genetics.

Effects

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects.

1534 reported effects from 211 people
Happy 56%
Relaxed 55%
Euphoric 47%
Uplifted 38%
Hungry 30%
Dry mouth 36%
Dry eyes 24%
Dizzy 11%
Paranoid 7%
Headache 6%

Reviews

313

Avatar for master420kush
Member since 2014
Some of the best weed ive had so far. Completely covered in crystals and a nice smooth taste. It also gets you very high for a long time off a small amount.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for CBDWonderland
Member since 2015
***Bilingual English/Francais*** Now this strain hit hard. not for beginner. Long lasting heavy body high. I use it at night after I am done with anything that needed my attention. I cannot do anything but sit or lay down with this strain. Anxiety killer, Stress Killer, Pain Killer or Sleeping, for ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for nep1280
Member since 2017
I found this in Quincy at ermont Inc. This is a great flower for relaxing and sleeping! I don't get overly hungry or anything. I'm in love with this strain!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for SineadRivka
Member since 2017
I've been slipping back into depression after a double-loss to my family, which has been unresponsive to nutritional supplements and coping mechanisms. Last month, I had gotten a "trial menu" from Ermont in Quincy, MA and among them was Black Widow. Today is the first time I've tried it and damn. It...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for thatonehxckid
Member since 2011
This was my first medical marijuana purchase after I got my recommendation. I'm reviewing it a bit late, but hey, whatever. I went right over to THC Care Provider after my appointment, and was anxious to try some Fucking Incredible since you get a free gram your first visit, and I had EXACTLY $33 on...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHungryUplifted
Lineage

First strain parent
South Indian Sativa
parent
Second strain parent
South American
parent
Strain
Black Widow
Strain child
Clockwork Orange
child

Photos

User uploaded image of Black WidowUser uploaded image of Black WidowUser uploaded image of Black WidowUser uploaded image of Black WidowUser uploaded image of Black WidowUser uploaded image of Black WidowUser uploaded image of Black Widow
