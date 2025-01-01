Mona Louisa is a sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Black Widow and White Widow. This strain is a powerful and resinous smoke that will leave you feeling uplifted and euphoric. Mona Louisa is 18% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Mona Louisa effects include creative, happy, and energetic. Medical marijuana patients often choose Mona Louisa when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, pain, and fatigue. Bred by Sonic Seeds, Mona Louisa features flavors like sweet, floral, and citrus. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Mona Louisa typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. This strain is a rare and exclusive find that is only available at select dispensaries in Europe. Mona Louisa is part of the Auto Flowering Series by Sonic Seeds, a collection of fast and easy strains that are ready to harvest in just 8 weeks from seed. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Mona Louisa, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.







