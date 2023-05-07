Wow. Was not expecting this to be as a heavy hitter as it was. My tolerance is high so a few dabs do me. But ..this right here...the genetics are on point....I was thinking it was gonna be like the Gary P but nawww....this thing will knock you out if you're not a seasoned concentrate user. On the 1st dab my eyes just felt it. The 2nd dab hit like a freight train. ....the 3rd almost put me to sleep, but instead I came herw and wrote this review ... I make my own hash and rosin...also edibles and whatever else I like lol.... So yeah...BBG 5⭐ all day 🤘 SHOUT OUT TO SERGE CANNABIS ON A KILLER STRAIN 💯