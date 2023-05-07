Blackberry Gary reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Blackberry Gary.
Blackberry Gary strain effects
Blackberry Gary strain flavors
Blackberry Gary strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Pain
- 33% of people say it helps with Stress
- 16% of people say it helps with Depression
b........5
May 7, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Tingly
What was I mad about again? LOL
X........x
June 24, 2023
Euphoric
Hungry
Talkative
This strain is FIRE! By far my favorite. Im not one to describe flavors. To me weed taste like weed. The effects had me feeling totally euphoric! Im a highly anxious person on or off weed but this sh+t had me pretty chill. In fact, i love it so much that i felt the need to leave a review for the 1st time.
b........6
May 10, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
It was one of the best strain I have tasted.
p........o
January 16, 2025
Relaxed
Sleepy
Top 5 for me and been in the game since 2012.
v........s
September 28, 2024
im smoking it right now, it tastes like sausage?
s........s
December 31, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Wow. Was not expecting this to be as a heavy hitter as it was. My tolerance is high so a few dabs do me. But ..this right here...the genetics are on point....I was thinking it was gonna be like the Gary P but nawww....this thing will knock you out if you're not a seasoned concentrate user. On the 1st dab my eyes just felt it. The 2nd dab hit like a freight train. ....the 3rd almost put me to sleep, but instead I came herw and wrote this review ... I make my own hash and rosin...also edibles and whatever else I like lol.... So yeah...BBG 5⭐ all day 🤘 SHOUT OUT TO SERGE CANNABIS ON A KILLER STRAIN 💯
l........a
June 25, 2023
Had this in the Zalympix and was not impressed. A very average bud with average high so if you lookin for that chronic I would pass on this one
W........9
July 13, 2024
Focused
Happy
Now this is some REAL DEAL TOP SHELF, the absolute perfectly balanced high, just completely rids you of any worry or stress, and the terps taste absolutely amazing, like a spicy orange skittle. One of the best strains I’ve had this year!