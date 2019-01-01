Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Blanco Berry Kush is a cross by Gage Green Group of White Kush and Blackberry Pie, two of their own in-house strains. With a purple and magenta color profile alongside stark white trichomes, Blanco Berry Kush offers a coffee and berry smell that is as enticing as its sounds. It has a great bag appeal and aroma, but its true beauty comes from its relaxing high that goes for hours on end.