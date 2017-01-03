ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. White Kush
  • Leafly flower of White Kush

Indica

White Kush

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 95 reviews

White Kush

White Kush is the dreamy daughter of Afghan Kush and White Widow. A powerful indica, this strain will put you to sleep in a hurry. Taking after its kush heritage, White Kush features a strong and incredibly pungent aroma and is the perfect strain for relaxation and stress relief, great for winding down at the end of the day. Typically flowering between 8-10 weeks, this strain is good for both indoor and outdoor cultivation. 

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

596 reported effects from 73 people
Relaxed 69%
Sleepy 65%
Euphoric 47%
Happy 46%
Hungry 39%
Dry mouth 35%
Dry eyes 23%
Dizzy 8%
Paranoid 6%
Headache 1%

Reviews

95

Show all

Avatar for Slayarj
Member since 2015
giggly! munchies! feel good! smoke as much as you want. you are gonna sleep well tonight. the rise and rise and rise plateau after an hour s amazing. super relaxing heady stone great for laughing with your buds after smoking buds. zero anxiety
Read full review
Reported
feelings
GigglyHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for vitaman
Member since 2013
Excellent arthritis med! I had a tough couple of days, and this nearly eliminated my pain. Body was *so* comfortable, and just enough head to entertain randomly meandering thoughts. No auditory enhancement, but music had CEV at times, a quality that I want more of. I had a big dinner just before I ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeHappyRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for micahalleckna22
Member since 2014
Beast weed I have ever smoked and vaped, this is extremely sticky and dank. Those who dont smoke every day will pass out or not be able to move, this strain really does have the effect of knocking you right on your ass
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Eric420
Member since 2013
White Kush has a super strong earthy smell but when u start breaking open the nugs the whole area ur around smells like coffee and kush pretty smooth smoke tastes earthy and piney really relaxing suttle sensation stimulates my hunger good mid day indica it has kind of an uplifting effect breaks down...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for ALittleGrass
Member since 2014
Very good body and head high. The high felt like it lasted 6 hours, maybe longer. Made me feel super sleepy and calm, a very good strain to use for ADHD, it seemed to help me a lot. The taste wasn't too bad, it wasn't very strong, earthy and coffee more than sweet.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
GigglyHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
more
reviews
write a review

Lineage

First strain parent
Afghani
parent
Second strain parent
White Widow
parent
Strain
White Kush
First strain child
Blanco Berry Kush
child
Second strain child
White Funk
child

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of White KushUser uploaded image of White KushUser uploaded image of White KushUser uploaded image of White KushUser uploaded image of White KushUser uploaded image of White KushUser uploaded image of White Kush
more
photos