Hybrid

Blazentine

Strain Details

Blazentine is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Silver Blaze and Colorado Clementine. This strain carries influences from Silver Blaze, offering big chunky buds and an orange soda terpene profile. Blazentine nugs are light green and purple.

Blazentine reviews

