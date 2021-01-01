ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Silver Blaze

Silver Blaze is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Do-Si-Dos with Professor Moriarty. This strain has rich, dark purple buds with orange pistils and silver trichomes. Silver Blaze is a visually appealing strain that puts of fruity and funky flavors.

