Silver Blaze is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Do-Si-Dos with Professor Moriarty. This strain has rich, dark purple buds with orange pistils and silver trichomes. Silver Blaze is a visually appealing strain that puts of fruity and funky flavors.
Strain Details
