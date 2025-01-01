Blind Jealousy
HybridTHC 26%CBD —
stock photo similar to Blind Jealousy
Blind Jealousy
BlJ
Hybrid
Blind Jealousy potency is higher THC than average.
write a review
Blind Jealousy is a hybrid cannabis strain made from a genetic cross of Blind Date x Jealousy. We are still learning about the properties and effects of this strain. Blind Jealousy is said to have happy effects that are still relaxing, with a sweet and tangy flavor profile. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Blind Jealousy, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Blind JealousyOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Blind Jealousy products near you
Similar to Blind Jealousy near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—