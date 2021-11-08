Jealousy
Jealousy is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Sherbert Bx1 with Gelato 41. Jealousy is known for its balancing effects. Reviewers on Leafly who have smoked this strain say it makes them feel mentally relaxed but physically energetic. Jealousy can test into the high 20s in terms of THC percentage, ideal for experienced cannabis consumers. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which is often associated with a fuel aroma. There's also limonene, myrcene, and sometimes even linalool and humulene. Reviewers tell Leafly Jealousy tastes earthy and funky. Medical marijuana patients say they buy this strain when feeling symptoms of mild stress. Jealousy was originally bred by Seed Junky Genetics.
Jealousy strain effects
Jealousy strain helps with
- 35% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 23% of people say it helps with Depression
- 20% of people say it helps with Stress
Jealousy grow information
Those growing Jealousy with standard or feminized seeds should expect to pay $10-15 per seed. Growing Jealousy with standard or feminized seeds is considered to be hard and produces a medium yield. The healthiest Jealousy plants will grow to be short to medium in height, especially when grown in soil. Flowering time for Jealousy is 8-9 weeks. With all of this said, if you’re growing Jealousy with auto-flowering seeds, you can expect the process to look slightly different. Auto-flowering seeds will flower automatically regardless of the light cycle, and will usually be ready to harvest in 8-9 weeks from seed.