LEAFLY STRAIN OF THE YEAR - 2022
HybridTHC 25%CBG 1%

Jealousy

Jealousy is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Sherbert Bx1 with Gelato 41. Jealousy is known for its balancing effects. Reviewers on Leafly who have smoked this strain say it makes them feel mentally relaxed but physically energetic. Jealousy can test into the high 20s in terms of THC percentage, ideal for experienced cannabis consumers. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which is often associated with a fuel aroma. There's also limonene, myrcene, and sometimes even linalool and humulene. Reviewers tell Leafly Jealousy tastes earthy and funky. Medical marijuana patients say they buy this strain when feeling symptoms of mild stress. Jealousy was originally bred by Seed Junky Genetics.

Jealousy strain effects

Feelings

Giggly

Relaxed

Talkative

Jealousy strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    35% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    23% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Stress
    20% of people say it helps with Stress
Jealousy strain reviews330

November 8, 2021
my bud tender told me this is a hybrid that she loves and recommended it to me. i’m hitting it right now and life feels amazing and i just wanna smile and tell everyone about just positive things and have good vibes and just exist in a beautiful way yknow? definitely recommend.
December 1, 2021
If you love the ooey gooey honey butter cake of positivity that is Gelato, this strain is pure gold. I can literally feel my muscles relaxing and my headache feels like it's being washed away. The high continues to morph. "Relaxed, happy, and focused" has turned into a sort of dreamlike state of being. In terms of flavor profile, I'd actually place it somewhere between Runtz and Lemon Bean, except with a creamy finish. I'm a big enthusiast of marijuana, and this will probably become one of my favorites. Jealousy is unique and lovely in this case.
October 16, 2021
Very Potent, With A Nice High ! It’s A Energetic High But Yet So Calm And Relaxing . Never Experienced A Strain With This Effect . Grabbed A Onion To Smoke And Test Out And After My First Joint I Had To Snatch A Whole Plate Of This Jealousy!!
Strain spotlight

Jealousy strain genetics

Jealousy grow information

Type
indica
sativa
hybrid
Difficulty
easy
moderate
difficult
Height
short
average
tall
Yield
low
medium
high
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Those growing Jealousy with standard or feminized seeds should expect to pay $10-15 per seed. Growing Jealousy with standard or feminized seeds is considered to be hard and produces a medium yield. The healthiest Jealousy plants will grow to be short to medium in height, especially when grown in soil. Flowering time for Jealousy is 8-9 weeks. With all of this said, if you’re growing Jealousy with auto-flowering seeds, you can expect the process to look slightly different. Auto-flowering seeds will flower automatically regardless of the light cycle, and will usually be ready to harvest in 8-9 weeks from seed.