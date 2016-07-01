Bloodhound is the obscure cross of Huckleberry Hound and Guard Dawg (by RedEyed Genetics). This genetic coupling was motivated by the desire to preserve the beautiful foliage and tartness of Huckleberry Hound while co-opting Guard Dawg’s potency. With a decent yield and THC percentage upwards of 24%, this strain smells of tart fruit intermixed with an earthy chocolate fondue flavor.
Bloodhound
Show all
write a review
Member since 2015
Member since 2016
Member since 2018
Member since 2016
Member since 2016