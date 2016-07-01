ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Bloodhound
  • Leafly flower of Bloodhound

Hybrid

Bloodhound

Bloodhound

Bloodhound is the obscure cross of Huckleberry Hound and Guard Dawg (by RedEyed Genetics). This genetic coupling was motivated by the desire to preserve the beautiful foliage and tartness of Huckleberry Hound while co-opting Guard Dawg’s potency. With a decent yield and THC percentage upwards of 24%, this strain smells of tart fruit intermixed with an earthy chocolate fondue flavor.

Reviews

17

Show all

Avatar for thestardawg
Member since 2015
Producer: Solstice Tradition Line. Bag Appeal: 4 out of 5. looks like a good Kush. Smell: Not much when cracking the bag. Less when breaking it up into grinder, and faint when ground up. If any smell at all it's a little fruit punch smelling. Exhale: Oddly Chocolate. Pretty dope. Never h...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for JadedTakesThisSerious
Member since 2016
This one was pretty average in my opinion. Was a mellow buzz, gave a feel of slight pressure in my forehead, and heavy eyelids. Not quite a bedtime med but it won't energize you either.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Relaxed
Avatar for begirl68
Member since 2018
I adore Bloodhound! For me, it's a very useful strain. A puff or two gives me energy & improves my mood without a foggy brain. Yes, I occasionally want a foggy brain, but there are plenty of other strains in my little home apothecary for that. I love a strain that improves my day while leaving me co...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for pdxdave
Member since 2016
It has a great flavor and a very strong odor. It's a pretty strong high, and made me a bit more useless than usual. It's closer to couch glue than I was expecting, but I also wound up walking to a few bars/pubs after smoking some with a friend. I wouldn't call it motivational, but it turned out t...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyTalkative
Avatar for BerserkerGreen
Member since 2016
I liked the strain. Hit it in my water bong and after 1 bowl I was good. A good day time bud.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyTalkativeUplifted
more
reviews
write a review

Photos

User uploaded image of BloodhoundUser uploaded image of BloodhoundUser uploaded image of Bloodhound
New Strains Alert: Dawgfather OG, Bloodhound, Moonwalker Kush, and More
New Strains Alert: Dawgfather OG, Bloodhound, Moonwalker Kush, and More