Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Blu Froot.
Blu Froot reviews
t........p
July 2, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
I purchased this strain from Jungle Boyz. Blu Frootz. I love it. Very nice smell AND taste. Very smooth and cool relaxing effect. I would recommend after a long days work.
m........y
July 26, 2024
Giggly
Relaxed
this strain is really good for impulse control, such as those who have bpd or ocd. it is very therapeutic and calming, and is probably one of the most effective strains ive had that helped me sleep. however, it doesn’t totally knock me onto the floor, as i can function and do day-to-day activities as well. i only get really tired smoking it when i lay down.
H........3
June 25, 2024
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
Very nice flavor and smell, dense nugs. Really helped with pain, but left me clear headed. Excellent strain.
b........9
6 days ago
Euphoric
Hungry
this has made me less stressed hungry and helped my nausea.
8........w
May 24, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Sticky, real nice flavor…